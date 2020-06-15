In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 15 June 2020 11:23 am / 0 comments

Perodua is extending the operation hours of selected service centres and body and paint (B&P) hubs in a pilot project. For now, it involves 16 service centres and three B&P hubs nationwide, and the hours are 8am to 9pm in Peninsular Malaysia and 7.45am to 8.45pm in East Malaysia, every day except Sundays.

“We know that many of our valued customers’ vehicles are overdue for servicing as our nationwide operations were shut for two months due to the movement control order. We are therefore extending the operation hours of selected service centres and B&P hubs to meet the high demand and continue giving our valued customers total peace of mind,” said said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“This initiative should ease pent-up demand for Perodua servicing in major regions. We will monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of this pilot project continually; for now, it will run until further notice,” he added.

Customers looking to service their vehicles are required to secure an appointment slot from the preferred service centre – walk-ins will not be accepted. Other new normal SOPs visitors must adhere to are temperature checks, registration of details and social distancing. Hand sanitisers are placed at key locations, while the outlets themselves are sanitised regularly.