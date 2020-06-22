As promised, Volvo is currently rolling out the 180 km/h speed limit for all newly manufactured vehicles, but even the reduced speed limit won’t make a significant difference in improving safety, said Volvo Cars Safety Centre boss Malin Ekholm.
In an interview with Autocar, she said: “180 km/h is still fast, so is it going to be the end of speeding? No, it’s not.” Volvo is going ahead with it anyway because Ekholm said it’s simply a limitation, “and there really is no reason to go faster than 180 km/h. Everyone talks about speeding, but we wanted to do something to show we’re serious. That will initiate an in-depth dialogue on the subject.”
There’s been a great deal of input from the consumer side, and the reactions have been largely cynical. But Ekholm countered: “There are always sceptics, because the challenge with human behavioural aspects is that the issue of speed is connected to how our brains are programmed. We’re not programmed to comprehend speed at a high level.”
“So how can we do that in a nice way? How do we balance the freedom to move with safety, what does the road map look like and how do we include the sceptics? The speed cap is the first step to looking into what is safe speed – and how do we help you maintain it?”
Volvo hasn’t quite determined what the safe speed is in the current era of motoring, but deciding on a number requires cooperation from multiple parties, from politicians to traffic authorities and NGOs. “Different groups can contribute different things: governments can introduce legislation and enforcement, for example.”
Ekholm added: “As a car manufacturer, we want to bring to the table the toolbox we have, which includes speed caps, and look at how we can make drivers the best they can be in every single situation. It’s about doing so in a way that’s understood to help and not a Big Brother approach.”
“Twenty years ago, it wasn’t necessarily fun to drive fast, because it wasn’t comfortable. Now cars are fantastic and behave the same at any speed, so how can we translate the old signals you got that you were going very fast into a modern context?”
Comments
I don’t know. I’m a little indifferent to all of this. yes, too much nanny state is never a good thing. But I can understand where he is coming from.
Cars have gotten better, and more isolated, and given the increased performance of modern cars, they can very easily exceed the capabilities of the driver despite all the safety net on new cars now.
Unless you have had some form of advance driving course or had years of track experience, most would have no business to go that quick, even before factoring the OTHER inattentive drivers that would get in your way. The handling limits of a car is remarkably low if you apply incorrect inputs (thank god for ESC).
Even our godcars can hit 180, but it doesnt take much for the drivers to overcorrect…and we always see what happens next.
FWIW, I’ve taken cars close to 300kmh, and to be honest, it is scary like hell. If it doesn’t scare you, then you really need to start worrying.
Then drop all the high-capacity turbocharged engines. I’m happy to go pass any Volvos that fitted with 1.0T – 1.2T
Volvo Cars Safety Centre boss Malin Ekholm cannot assume that others don’t go above 180 if himself doesn’t do that. give what customers want rather than give what you want.
Its not speed that kills, its stupidity.
to be truthful, other than autobahn, there’s no much place where you can sustain driving 160 over long periods.
even in highways where it’s possible to drive that fast, there’s too many cars on the road, so it’s quite tiring trying to speed up, then slow down then sped up again.
for most people, 130km/h is the sweet spot in highways where you can still drive relatively fast but have enough time to react to people cutting in lane and a sudden stop because of slow trucks / accident ahead.