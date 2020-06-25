In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 25 June 2020 4:24 pm / 0 comments

The United States market Toyota Yaris will no longer be produced beyond 2020, according to a report by Tire Meets Road, citing a leaked memo on Reddit that has since been removed.

Production for both sedan and hatchback bodystyles for the US market are coming to a close at the end of this month, according to Toyota North America communications manager Christine Henley. “Model year 2020 will be the last year for the Yaris. June 2020 will be the last month of production for the Yaris Sedan and Yaris hatchback for the the United States,” Henley told AutoWise.

Introduced to the American market in 2015 as the 2016 Scion iA, the remade Mazda 2, along with the rest of the Scion range transitioned back to the Toyota brand early in 2016, and was rebranded to become the Toyota Yaris as a result. Production of the the Mazda 2, rebadged to become the Scion iA and subsequently the Toyota Yaris, took place in Salamanca, Guanajuato in Mexico for North and South American markets.

2020 Mazda 2 facelift hatchback in Malaysia

The Yaris badge was present in the American market for 15 years, with the aforementioned brief change to Scion branding before reverting to the Toyota Yaris branding. Yaris sales in the United States peaked in 2008 with 102,328 units from the range sold that year, though by contrast just 21,916 units were sold in 2019, and 2,416 units sold so far this year, according to Good Car Bad Car.

The Mazda 2 received its mid-lifecycle facelift in July last year, with its sedan equivalent surfacing in Mexico in November 2019. This continues to employ the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G direct-injection, naturally aspirated petrol four-cylinder engine, which produces 110 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm at 4,000 rpm, figures which are slightly lower than the 114 hp and 149 Nm of the Malaysian-market model.

Here in Malaysia, the Mazda 2 hatchback and sedan both get keyless entry and start, a coloured Active Driving Display (head-up display), paddle shifters, Sport mode, single-zone climate control, manually operated front seats and a seven-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with Commander Control.

Mazda’s G-Vectoring Plus system replaces the previous G-Vectoring setup, which now offers smoother vehicle motion by offering brake-activated torque vectoring in addition to varying engine torque in response to steering inputs.

2020 Mazda 2 Hatchback facelift in Malaysia

2020 Mazda 2 Sedan facelift in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2016 Scion iA