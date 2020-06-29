In Cars, Daihatsu, International News, Safety / By Anthony Lim / 29 June 2020 12:18 pm / 3 comments

The Daihatsu Rocky has been awarded a five-star safety rating following crash testing carried out by the Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP). The compact SUV, which went on sale in Japan in November last year, scored 85.7 points out of 100 in the 2019 JNCAP collision safety performance evaluation.

The Rocky, which is also sold by Toyota as the Raize, is the second Daihatsu-produced vehicle to receive a five-star safety rating after the Boon, which managed the feat in 2016. The SUV is also set to become a Perodua model, codenamed the D55L.

The Rocky, which sits on the automaker’s Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, received high scores in the full-wrap and offset frontal collision tests, and received a 100% rating (12 out of 12) on the 55 km/h side collision test. It also received full marks for its pedestrian leg protection under evaluation in the pedestrian safety category.

In Japan, range-topping models feature the automaker’s Smart Assist suite of driver assistance systems, including AEB with pedestrian detection, all-speed adaptive cruise control and front and rear Erroneous Start Prevention Function with braking control, along with a Smart Panorama Parking Assist system that provides steering assistance and visual and audible guidance when parking.

With the exception of its AEB pedestrian performance, the safety kit scored well under JNCAP testing – the Rocky obtained 31.7 out of 32 points in the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) test in the car-to-car segment, and its lane departure prevention performance received the full 16 marks in the category. It also aced the rear-view monitoring system and pedal misapplication prevention tests.

The JNCAP collision safety performance evaluation assesses and allocates a score for the damage reduction effects of a car’s equipment and functions, based on the occurrence characteristics of road traffic accidents in Japan. Since 2018, testing has centred on three evaluation areas segments (passenger protection, pedestrian protection and seatbelt reminder), and scores are finalised in a combined total of 100 points.