30 June 2020 10:11 am

With the implementation of the Restricted Movement Control Order (RMCO), many Malaysians seem to have forgotten the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging in many parts of the world and has not been eliminated or eradicated here. This caution seems to have fallen on deaf ears as many are taking a lackadaisical approach to prevention measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

This was said by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Deputy Minister (Security) during a press conference broadcast by Astro Awani. Saying the closing of the East Coast Highway (LPT) over the weekend where bikers were stopped and checked was an isolated incident, Sabri said this was the first occurrence and hoped it would not be repeated.

“Police will take action against RMCO offences. However, if this continues to happen and there are mass gatherings, no social distancing, it is likely we will review the permission (for motorcycle convoys),” Sabri said. Sabri then gave the example of RMCO permissions for certain business premises being withdrawn and said the same could happen to motorcycle convoys.

“Like restaurants or business premises that flout RMCO standard operating procedures (SOP), there are restaurants there were closed for not following SOP. I hope motorcycle convoy participants will adhere to SOP because if too many do not follow the rules, this will result in all convoys being banned,” said Sabri.