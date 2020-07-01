In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 1 July 2020 11:59 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the 5 Star Service Check programme, inviting Volkswagen owners to send their cars for a complimentary “health check.” The move is to ensure that customers’ cars are in good condition, especially considering the possibility of them being stationary throughout the movement control order (MCO) period.

According to the company, the 5 Star Service Check is a comprehensive visual check conducted by the service advisor. This is done alongside the customer to review and highlight potential wear and tear components, as well as identifying any severe issues.

Parts of the car that will be inspected are the body and paint condition, lighting system, brakes, windscreen, windows, wheels and tyres. All this is done transparently and free of charge.

As a little bonus, Volkswagen owners who send their cars in for the 5 Star Service Check and in need of parts replacements can enjoy some savings, such as a 20% discount on genuine batteries and tyres, RM50 discount on each brake disc and RM50 off for each set of brake pads.

There’s also a RM40 discount per bottle of fuel additive, RM20 off for each wiper blades set, RM5 discount on windscreen cleaner fluid and 5% discount on windscreen replacement. Those keen on the complimentary vehicle check-up can book an appointment online. You may click here for more info.