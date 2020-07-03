In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2020 4:20 pm / 6 comments

The 2020 Honda WR-V facelift has been officially launched in India, a few months after the third-gen Jazz-based “SUV” first appeared on Honda India’s website and social media. Originally set to be introduced in April, the launch was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that hampered production at the company’s plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, where the WR-V is made.

Revisions to the exterior include a new front end that sees a bolder Solid Wing chrome grille sitting above horizontal slats instead of a honeycomb mesh insert. The WR-V also sports redesigned headlamps, fog lamps and a new light signature for the taillights, all of which are LED-type units on the range-topping VX variant – the base SV will come with halogens instead.

Both variants will also get a new design for their standard 16-inch wheels, but only the VX comes with an electric powered sunroof, side mirror indicators and a rear wiper. As before, the WR-V boasts side body cladding, front and rear skid plates as well as roof rails as signs of its “go anywhere” and rugged persona.

Moving inside, the WR-V receives an updated pattern for the fabric seat upholstery and the infotainment system has been upgraded to a seven-inch touchscreen that offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, navigation with live traffic support, an infrared remote control and various media playback options.

These items are standard on both the SV and VX, along with four speakers (the VX gets two additional tweeters), a multi-view reverse camera, rear parking sensors, manually adjustable front seats, a multi-info display, steering wheel controls and single-zone automatic air-conditioning. The VX gets extras like keyless entry and engine start, cruise control, power-folding side mirrors, silver dash trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a front map light and a centre armrest.

Honda India is offering the WR-V in six exterior finishes, including Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

Safety-wise, the entire line-up comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminder, high speed alert, impact-mitigating headrests and a brake override system (sensors recognise when the accelerator pedal and brake pedal are being pressed at the same time).

In terms of engines, buyers have access to a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC petrol unit that delivers 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm. This has a rated fuel consumption of 16.5 km/l and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

An alternative is a 1.5 litre four-cylinder i-DTEC turbodiesel with 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm, which is rated at 23.7 km/l. Going this route nets you a six-speed manual gearbox instead, and both engines are compliant with India’s latest emissions standard, BS6.

The SV with a petrol engine will cost 849,900 rupees (RM48,731), while the diesel version goes for 979,900 rupees (RM56,181). Springing for the VX with the i-VTEC will will set you back 969,900 rupees (RM55,608) and the most expensive variant is the i-DTEC-powered VX at 1,099,900 rupees (RM63,076).