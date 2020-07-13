In Cars, Chrysler, Fiat, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 July 2020 10:27 am / 0 comments

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said late last week that it would recall 925,239 vehicles in the United States to replace airbag covers on their steering wheels. The recall involves older models and comes after 14 potentially related injuries, Reuters reported.

The recall is only for 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro SUVs, 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan MPVs, the Italian-American automaker said.

The recall follows an internal investigation that found the involved vehicles were equipped with certain clips that may loosen and disengage over time, and in case of a driver-side air bag deployment the clips could act as projectiles.

FCA adds that none of the potential injuries involved occupants of front-passenger or rear seats and that the airbags were not supplied by Takata, which airbag inflator was implicated in one of the biggest auto recalls in memory.