Gerard Lye / 14 July 2020

Malaysia and Singapore are aiming to resume cross-border travel between the two countries beginning August 10, which will also see the implementation of two schemes – the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) – to cater to different groups of travellers.

“The RGL scheme will enable cross-border travels for essential business and official purposes between both countries. Eligible travellers will have to abide by prevailing Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries, including undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests,” read a joint statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs of both countries.

“They will also be expected to submit to the relevant authorities of the receiving country a controlled itinerary and adhere to this controlled itinerary during their visit,” it continued. Meanwhile, the PCA scheme is meant for residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

“After at least three consecutive months in their country of work, they may return to their home country for short-term home leave, and thereafter, re-enter their country of work to continue working for at least another three consecutive months. These travellers will also have to abide by the prevailing Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed on by both countries,” the statement read.

Both countries are currently in the midst of preparing the requirements, health protocols and application process to enable cross-border travel between them, which will be published 10 days before the August 10 targeted start date. Malaysia closed its borders on March 18 following the start of the movement control order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moving forward, the two countries will develop other appropriate schemes for the cross-border movement of people including a daily cross-border commuting proposal for work purposes for travellers from both countries, while considering the required health protocols and available medical resources in both countries to ensure the safety of citizens of both sides.