In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 March 2020 4:32 pm / 5 comments

With the Covid-19 movement control order in place, the Causeway between Johor and Singapore has been closed till March 31, in response to the Malaysian government’s directive to close all borders. However, the Johor State government is hoping to have its border to Singapore reopened within the next few days, reports The Star.

Johor chief minister Datuk Hasni Mohammad said stringent health checks would be implemented on both sides of the Causeway as part of the state’s Covid-19 mitigation plans. This would allow those working and studying in Singapore, comprising a sizeable percentage of Johor’s population -some estimates place it as high as 400,000 – to resume their daily routines.

“Among the categories exempted are those with work passes by Malaysia or Singapore, students studying in Singapore, those with specialised skills, businessmen, those involved in logistics and others that would be announced soon,” said Hasni. Hasni also said a special committee, headed by himself, would meet today and hold discussions with Singapore authorities before the matter is forwarded to the Federal government.