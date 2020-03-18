With the Covid-19 movement control order in place, the Causeway between Johor and Singapore has been closed till March 31, in response to the Malaysian government’s directive to close all borders. However, the Johor State government is hoping to have its border to Singapore reopened within the next few days, reports The Star.
Johor chief minister Datuk Hasni Mohammad said stringent health checks would be implemented on both sides of the Causeway as part of the state’s Covid-19 mitigation plans. This would allow those working and studying in Singapore, comprising a sizeable percentage of Johor’s population -some estimates place it as high as 400,000 – to resume their daily routines.
“Among the categories exempted are those with work passes by Malaysia or Singapore, students studying in Singapore, those with specialised skills, businessmen, those involved in logistics and others that would be announced soon,” said Hasni. Hasni also said a special committee, headed by himself, would meet today and hold discussions with Singapore authorities before the matter is forwarded to the Federal government.
Comments
First of all, the number of cases spike includes Johor as well. By opening the gate again, thousands of people would gather and queue which increase the risks of infections. We are not only endangering ourselves but also our neighbours Singaporeans. And if you are wondering why I care about Singaporeans, well, Johor economy also partly rely on Singaporeans which means many of them will travel over here. We are massively increasing the risk of infections for both countries in return which is bad in the long term.