15 July 2020

While the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept was the primary figure in pulling the public’s attention away from the new Ford Bronco, the company also dropped a teaser for a plug-in hybrid variant of the off-roader called the Wrangler 4xe.

A brief 15-second video clip previews the upcoming model, where we see the Wrangler 4xe out in the wilderness but without the engine called into action because it is “so quiet it won’t disturb naptime” of horses.

The Wrangler 4xe seen here has a four-door body style, although it isn’t known if the two-door version can be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well. Visually, the vehicle doesn’t appear to be styled significantly different from a regular Wrangler, with model-specific badging and a charging port likely being the main changes on the outside.

For now, details about the powertrain are unknown, but reports suggest the system will make use of the existing Pentastar 3.6 litre V6 engine that will be augmented by electric motors. Such a setup already exists in the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and should be adopted by the Wrangler 4xe, but with packaging revisions to ensure the electrified components are protected when the terrain becomes more challenging.

According to a report by Motor Trend, the Wrangler 4xe will arrive in showrooms in the United States by the end of this year, before being launched in Europe and China early next year. It will join the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe as part of Jeep’s electrified line-up of vehicles.