15 July 2020

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), the official importer of Porsche in Malaysia, will be unveiling the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Porsche 718 Spyder tomorrow. The digital launch is at 8pm tomorrow night on Porsche dealer online platforms.

Announced mid last year, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are the performance flagships of the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster line-ups respectively. And they get an engine to match the status – a 4.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-six producing 420 PS and 420 Nm of torque from 5,000 to 6,800 rpm. That’s just a few horses away from the Cayman GT4 Clubsport track car. Max engine speed is 8,000 rpm. As a concession to the times we live in, there’s stop-start and cylinder deactivation.

Paired to a six-speed manual transmission (yes, you read it, manual, with a dual-mass flywheel and throttle-blip function), the mid-engined duo does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds. Top speed for the Cayman GT4 is 304 km/h, while the “Boxster Spyder” is good for 301 km/h. These models have always been manual-only, but apparently there are plans to introduce PDK versions in the future.

Aero revisions on the Cayman GT4 see increases in downforce of up to 50% without adversely affecting drag, says Porsche. Both models benefit from a newly-designed single-chamber arch rear exhaust silencer, which creates space for a functional diffuser – this accounts for 30% of the rear axle downforce on the GT4.

Meanwhile, the coupe’s prominent rear wing produces 20% more downforce than its predecessor, translating to an extra 12 kg of downforce at 200 km/h. This is balanced at the front end with a front spoiler lip, while airflow along the front wheels is controlled by air curtains.

As for the 718 Spyder, its rear spoiler is a movable item which deploys at 120 km/h; together with the new diffuser, it’s the first Boxster to generate downforce at the rear axle, Porsche says.

The GT4 and Spyder ride on Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) that sits the cars 30 mm lower, while Porsche Stability Management (PSM) can be deactivated in two steps. Both feature aluminium monoblock fixed caliper brakes, with PCCB ceramic items an option. Michelin Cup 2 tyres, no less.

The Cayman GT4 can also be optionally specified with the Clubsport pack, which includes a steel roll bar, a hand-held fire extinguisher and a six-point seatbelt for the driver. Meanwhile, the Spyder uses a manual roof mechanism for weight savings. Yup, you’ve got to get out of the car and stow away the roof (black or red) yourself – no push button stuff.

Head to the websites of Porsche Centre Sungai Besi, Porsche Centre Penang or Porsche Centre Ara Damansara at 8pm tomorrow to catch the launch of the Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder – these GT babies won’t come cheap, but as the last of their kind (big NA engine, manual), it’s a case of now or never.