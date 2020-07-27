In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 27 July 2020 11:31 am / 2 comments

Volvo’s flagship executive sedan – the S90 – has been on sale in Malaysia for some time, with an initial debut taking place in March 2017. Arriving first in CBU form alongside the V90, the CKD version was launched later that same year, with two plug-in hybrid variants – the T8 Inscription and T8 Inscription Plus – offered.

These were joined by the non-PHEV T5 Momentum in November 2018 to form a three-variant line-up that is offered to this day. More recently, the S90 was given a revised colour palette and minor updates last year, which was featured in our comprehensive gallery post comprising no less than five units of the S90.

For 2020, we thought it would be good to revisit the S90 in its latest form to see if it still is a legitimate and worthy alternative to the G30 BMW 5 Series and W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. On hand to guide you through one of Volvo’s finest is Hafriz Shah, as he takes you through the sedan’s design and driving performance, and how it compares to German rivals.

The entire S90 range is powered by a Drive-E 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated to an Aisin-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission. On the base T5, the engine is turbocharged to output 254 hp and 350 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels. Performance-wise, the T5 takes 6.8 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h and has a top speed of 230 km/h.

Meanwhile, the T8 variants add supercharging to the mix for 320 hp and 400 Nm, with electrification coming in the form a rear electric motor rated at 87 hp and 240 Nm. Altogether, you get 407 hp and 640 Nm for a century sprint time of 4.8 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h. The electric motor draws power from a 10.4-kWh lithium-ion battery that allows for 50 km of pure electric range.

In its highest trim level – the T8 Inscription Plus – you get 19-inch 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, Inscription badging, an Orrefors illuminated crystal gear knob lever, open-pore walnut wood trim, black Nappa leather upholstery, a Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, electronically-controlled adaptive dampers (Four-C) and rear axle air suspension.

With the sales tax exemption currently in place until December 31, the T5 Momentum is currently priced at RM319,630, while the T8 AWD Inscription goes for RM349,670 and the T8 AWD Inscription Plus retails at RM368,920 – all on-the-road without insurance.

