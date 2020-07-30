In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 30 July 2020 12:48 pm / 0 comments

Rolls-Royce has dropped the first official teaser of its upcoming Ghost, giving us an early glimpse of the all-new model. The next-generation Ghost is expected to be unveiled in the next few months.

According to the automakers designer Henry Cloke, the new Ghost is created based on the company’s ‘Post Opulence’ design philosophy. Cloke said the car is defined by purity and minimalism, featuring three strong visual lines while removing unnecessary shutlines. Apparently, the modern Rolls-Royce customer has a penchant for some minimalism, so to achieve the desired result, several sections of the aluminium body have to be welded by hand.

In a letter, company chief Torsten Müller-Otvös said: “Ghost is the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet. It distills the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs and, I believe, perfectly in tune with the times in which we are all living.”

Based on existing spy photos of the Ghost, its overall exterior design remains similar to the outgoing model, but the subtler design changes can’t be distinguished from all the camouflage wrap. What we do know is the instrument panel will be completely digital, just like on the Phantom.

The luxury limo is underpinned by the firm’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ (also used on the Phantom and Cullinan SUV), suggesting that the Ghost may get an all-wheel drive variant. Power will most likely come from the familiar 6.75 litre biturbo V12, producing close to 600 PS and 900 Nm of torque. A GPS-aided eight-speed automatic transmission should be standard, too.

It’s unclear if the V12 mill will get any form of electrification, but our sources suggest that plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions of the Ghost may be introduced at a later date. Again, the Ghost will be making its world debut in the coming months, before officially going on sale in 2021.