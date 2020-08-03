In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 3 August 2020 4:03 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has introduced the three-row seating configuration for the 2021 Land Cruiser, adding to the range of United States market variants of the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition. Initially introduced for the 2020 model year with two rows of seats to maximise luggage capacity, the latest iteration gains a third-row for additional passenger accommodation.

For the United States, the 2021 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition is powered by the firm’s venerable 5.7 litre naturally aaspirated petrol V8 that produces 381 hp and 544 Nm of torque. Full-time 4WD features on the Land Cruiser, as befitting an off-roading workhorse, and this is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission along with a Torsen limited-slip centre differential and two-speed transfer case.

The classic body-on-frame construction for the chassis of the Land Cruiser, here featuring double wishbone suspension for the front axle and a four-link coil-spring arrangement for the rear axle. The Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) enables hydraulic adjustment of the stabiliser bars, to provide both a smoother ride on paved roads and greater wheel articulation when off-road.

The United States version of the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition appears to get a richer safety equipment list, here including the Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) that comprises Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Automatic High Beams, while adding a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic aleart systems as standard.

Inside, the 2021 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition packs a nine-inch touchscreen with navigation, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, split-screen capability, voice recognition, Siri Eyes-Free mode, satellite radio, Bluetooth and wireless charging for compatible devices. Also included are ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping and memory, power moonroof, four-zone automatic climate control with 28 cabin air vents and Smart Key keyless entry with push-button start.

Additional features to aid off-roading include downhill assist control, hill start assist, crawl control and off-road turn assist. Skid plates are in place for the protection for the front suspension, radiator, fuel tank and transfer case, while a Multi-Terrain Monitor offers near-360-degree visibility. With the trailer towing package as standard, the Land Cruiser has a towing capacity of up to 3,677 kg, says Toyota.

Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition for the United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates’ own version of the Heritage Edition is limited to just 20 units for that market, and started from AED169,900 (RM201,274) for the 4.0 litre V6-engined version, while the higher-specification 4.6 litre V8 with a six-speed automatic transmission is priced at AED 224,900 (RM266,434).

The 4.0 litre V6 produces 271 hp at 5,600 rpm and 393 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm and gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 4.6 litre V8 outputs 304 hp at 5,500 rpm and 448 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm.

In terms of safety kit, the 4.0 litre V6 features ABS with EBD, brake assist, dual front airbags, front and rear parking sensors and tyre pressure warning, while the 4.6 litre V8 adds hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, crawl control, rear view camera and the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS).

As for the United States version of the 2021 Land Cruiser, pricing starts from US$85,515 for the base version, stepping up to US$87,845 for the Heritage Edition. Pricing is yet to be confirmed for the three-row variant of the Heritage Edition at this time. Here, two new exterior colours join the palette, adding Classic Silver Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic to the existing colour choices of Midnight Black Metallic and Blizzard Pearl.

