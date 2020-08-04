In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 4 August 2020 1:14 pm / 1 comment

Nissan has just opened a new brand showcase space, Nissan Pavilion, a stone’s throw away from its headquarters in Yokohama. Among the novel technologies being presented at the exhibition is the ability to use the energy from your electric vehicle, rather than money, to pay for parking.

The company said it’s using the venue to show how it can move people to create a better world. Its Nissan Energy Share and Nissan Energy Storage technologies allow electricity from EV batteries to be stored, shared and repurposed – it’s putting them to good use at the pavilion by using Leafs and solar energy to power the Nissan Chaya Cafe off the grid.

Spanning 10,000 square metres, the Nissan Pavilion provides a variety of activities for visitors, including virtual rides in a Formula E car and the new Ariya electric SUV, as well as virtual tennis matches with brand ambassador and Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. They can also experience the ProPilot semi-autonomous driving system and Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) augmented reality technology there.

The Mobility Hub also offers EV car-sharing and rental bicycles, provided by both Nissan and the local community. The Nissan Pavilion is a temporary venue, open to the public from August 1 to October 23.