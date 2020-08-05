In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 5 August 2020 1:12 pm / 0 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has launched a new Nissan 3S centre located in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, which will be operated by its dealer partner Edaran Nuri.

The new outlet follows the Nissan Retail Concept (NRC) corporate identity, highlighted by a red Nissan tablet signage on the exterior of the building. Meanwhile, the interior features “Nissan Drive” sales and consultation areas, along with a delivery bay and service area for customers.

With a total built-up area of 12,260 square feet, the 3S centre can display five Nissan models, while the three service bays accommodate up to 15 vehicles per day. Other facilities include a café-styled customer lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity and a kids’ area.

“Customer satisfaction is our main priority, and it is important that we work closely with our dealer to serve our customers better. The Nissan Retail Concept is our commitment in providing customers with high quality services and after-sales offerings from the minute they arrive,” said Christopher Tan, sales and marketing director of ETCM.

As per the new normal to curb the spread of Covid-19, the new outlet, along with all other Nissan showrooms and service centres will practise temperature checks and social distancing. Staff will also wear face masks, which will also be offered freely to customers, along with gloves and hand sanitisers.

Frequent disinfecting will also be carried out at the showrooms and service centres throughout the day, covering every touch point including display and test drive vehicles, as well as all customer vehicles before and after service. During this period, contactless payments are encouraged.

The Edaran Nuri Nissan 3S centre is located at Lot 6621, KM10, Jalan Pasir Puteh Pasir Tumboh, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, and operates from Saturday to Thursday (including public holidays) from 8.30am to 5.30pm. The centre is also open on Fridays from 8.30am to 12.30pm, with a two hour break for prayers, resuming from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.