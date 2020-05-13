In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 13 May 2020 3:34 pm / 3 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced that all Nissan showrooms in the country have reopened for business as of today, May 13. The company had earlier announced that its Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis (TCEAS) service centres had resumed operations on April 30.

In line with the standard operating procedures (SOP) outlined in the conditional movement control order (CMCO), ETCM said that all Nissan showrooms and service centres will practice temperature checking and social distancing for all staff and customers.

Nissan staff will be wearing face masks, while face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers will be freely available to customers. Frequent disinfecting of all touch points, including displays and test drive vehicles, will be carried out throughout the day.

Service appointments can be made beforehand via DriveOn mobile app, the TCEAS website, the Nissan Customer Care Centre hotline at 1800-88-3838 or directly with service centres. The company added that all vehicles will undergo disinfecting before and after service, and encouraged contactless payments during the CMCO period.

Customers can check the revised Nissan showroom and service centre operating hours via the Nissan website or the TCEAS website respectively. The company added that all vehicle registrations and deliveries will resume progressively beginning from today, following the road transport department (JPJ) having resumed additional services.

The company also announced its Raya promo campaign, which sees attractive monthly instalment plans from as low as RM800 for the Nissan Almera Black Series and RM958 for the Navara. Meanwhile, that for the Serena S-Hybrid starts from RM1,325 and for the X-Trail, from RM1,337. Both the Serena and X-Trail come with a two-year Periodic Maintenance Service package.

Additionally, customers who purchase the X-Trail or Serena S-Hybrid from now till June 30 will receive a complimentary one-year FWD Protect Direct Family Takaful protection plan (with cover for up to a family of four) with an insured sum of RM100,000. Redemption has to be done before July 31. Finally, 20 lucky winners stand a chance to win Cuckoo Healthy Home Appliances worth up to RM128,888 in the Nissan Buy & Win contest when they purchase and register any Nissan model from May 1 to June 30..