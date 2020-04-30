In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 30 April 2020 12:45 pm / 0 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced that its Nissan service centres operated by Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis (TCEAS) have received approval from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) and relevant local councils to resume operations.

This will cover specific service centres, which will operate on a drop-off and pick-up system in line with the movement control order (MCO). Customers have to book an appointment as no walk-ins are allowed, and they will not be permitted to wait at the service centre.

A service appointment can be made beforehand via DriveOn mobile app, the TCEAS website, the Nissan Customer Care Centre hotline at 1800-88-3838 or directly with the operating service centres. The company advises customers to select the nearest service centre to abide by the MCO’s travel restriction regulations.

As a health and safety precaution, TCEAS will practice temperature checking and maintain social distancing for all service centre staff and customers. Its staff will be wearing face masks and gloves, while face masks and hand sanitizers will also be freely available to customers.

It added that frequent disinfecting will be carried out at the service centres and all vehicles will undergo disinfecting before and after service. The company encouraged customers to utilise contactless payment.

The company, which initially closed its business operations on March 18 in line with the order, announced on April 3 that all Nissan vehicle warranties expiring during the MCO period will be extended by an additional 30 days from the last day of the MCO.