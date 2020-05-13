In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 May 2020 11:44 am / 2 comments

The transport ministry has announced that in line with the loosening of restrictions under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the road transport department (JPJ) – which restarted counter operations on April 29 – will resume three additional services as of today, May 13. These are:

The printing of the Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) and the issuing of road tax for ownership transfers and new vehicle registrations

Biometric validation for ownership transfers of private individual vehicles

International driving permit (IDP) applications

The services will be available at all JPJ offices across the country. There is no mention of driving licence renewal as well as the renewal of road tax for existing private vehicles, but these can be done at all post offices and Poslaju outlets at all accessible, operational locations.

On April 23, the department announced that it would be resuming counter service operations on April 29, but only for business transactions involving commercial vehicles, namely for public service vehicles as well as freight and tourism vehicles.

It was also announced that all JPJ counters will be open seven days a week (except for public holidays) from May 15 in Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu, and from May 16 for all other states. Operating hours on Saturday and Sunday (and Friday and Saturday for states that observe those as weekends) are from 8am to 1pm.

According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the decision to implement the uninterrupted running of JPJ services is to enable all backlogged transactions to be cleared as soon as possible.