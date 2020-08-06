By Jonathan Lee / 6 August 2020 2:41 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with Malaysia’s 63rd independence day, MINI Malaysia has introduced its “Add Independence” campaign, with discounts and other deals available for selected models until September 30.

The company is offering cash rebates of up to RM22,000 for selected models, as well as instalment plans starting from RM2,315 a month, with interest rates as low as zero percent. There’s also up to RM5,000 of what MINI Malaysia calls “instalment support”, which is essentially a deduction of the first month’s payment.

“MINI Malaysia is excited to welcome MINIacs back on the road with the “Add Independence” campaign as we enter a new normal and celebrate our newfound Independence in conjunction with the month of Merdeka,” said BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzel.