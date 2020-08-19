In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 19 August 2020 9:57 am / 0 comments

Remember the Mercedes-AMG One, the one that was first unveiled in September 2017? Well, project leaders have finally authorised high speed track tests of the car, putting its complex hybrid powertrain of over 1,000 hp to the test. The next step? Putting the One through its paces on the north loop of the Nürburgring. This means one thing – the car is nearing production, and it’s right on track for 2021 deliveries.

The automaker is currently testing several pre-production models at its own proving ground and technology centre at Immendingen. According to the team, adapting a complete Formula 1 drive unit for a road-legal hypercar presents a few tremendous challenges, especially when dealing with noise levels.

Besides the dynamic test programme, engineers are also further developing the car’s active aerodynamics, ensuring that the interplay between the active louvres, air outlets in the front fenders and the large rear aerofoil are as effective as they were in the wind tunnel.

As a little recap, the Mercedes-AMG One (formerly called the Project One) hypercar is powered by a 1.6 litre V6 F1 engine. One of the biggest challenges when developing this engine for road use was getting it to idle stably at 1,200 rpm, because the race engine idles at 5,000 rpm!

Together with two electric motors (MGU-K and MGU-H; both operate at 800 volts), the One puts out over 1,000 horsepower, sending it from standstill to 200 km/h in under six seconds. The top speed is said to be over 350 km/h. The onboard battery unit is also capable of providing a pure electric driving range of 25 km.

Other noteworthy bits include forged aluminium alloys (19 inches up front, 20 inches at the back) that are shod with specially-designed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (285/35-section front and 335/20-section rear). Expect some lap records to be decimated by the AMG One, soon.



