19 August 2020

Rolls-Royce has always paid particular attention to cabin refinement, but for its new Ghost, the British automaker aims to take things a step further for its discerning clientele.

Enter the new Formula for Serenity recipe. It all starts out by incorporating the brand’s proprietary aluminium spaceframe architecture, which itself has higher acoustic impedance compared to other forms of metals. Aluminium is lightweight and more malleable, allowing for more complex forms of panels that’s more desirable than flat, resonant surfaces.

To further insulate the cabin from the already quiet 6.75 litre V12 engine, the car’s bulkhead is layered with double the amount of sound-deadening materials. Cavities in the roof, boot and floor are also lined with the same material, which altogether amount to over 100 kg of sound-absorbing materials.

But it doesn’t stop there. For absolute serenity, the Ghost will get double-glazed windows with a clear composite centre sheet, special tyres that are lined with lightweight acoustic insulation foam, and the air duct channels are smoothed.

Once done, every component was obsessively tested for its acoustic properties. Those producing unacceptable levels of noise get discarded and completely redesigned in-house.

Even after all that testing, Rolls-Royce’s acoustic team found that removing all that noise was actually disorientating, much like being in an anechoic chamber. The solution to this was to create a ‘whisper’ – a soft, subtle undertone tuned to a specific resonant frequency.

Tom Davis-Reason, chief acoustic engineer for the new Ghost said: “The extraordinary acoustic quality of new Ghost is the result of significant engineering developments and fastidious attention to detail, but it really is underpinned by the marque’s proprietary aluminium architecture.”

“There is simply no way we could have created such an acoustically refined environment using a steel platform,” he added. The all-new Ghost is set to be unveiled in autumn this year, before officially going on sale in 2021.

