In the early 2000s where Formula 1 had stars like Mika Hakkinen, Juan Pablo Montoya, Eddie Irvine and Micheal Schumacher, we in Malaysia had another name to focus on: Alex Yoong. In 2001, the KL-born native took a big step forward by becoming the first Malaysian to enter F1 and hold a FIA Super Licence. Yoong joined the Minardi team at the Italian Grand Prix, replacing Tarso Marques for rounds 15-17 of the 2001 season, and racing alongside his teammate, Fernando Alonso, at the time.
The Malaysian’s path to F1 was a long one, starting with the Formula Renault series in 1996, followed stints in Formula 3, Formula 3000 and Formula Nippon. However, while he was able to obtain some good results in those racing classes, it was a different story in F1.
On several occasions, he did not manage to qualify for races after failing to record times within the 107% rule of qualifying, while mechanical and other car issues further contributed the lack of results. Yoong kept his seat for the 2002 season, with Mark Webber replacing Alonso, and the Malaysian got his best-placed finish in F1 at the Australian Grand Prix, finishing seventh in that race. However, he did not get retained for the following year, and by the end of 2002, his F1 career to an end.
In a video interview titled “Passion to Prefession” by The Motorsports People, Yoong expressed his disappointment that F1 not only ruined his career, but also disrupted the development of motorsports in Malaysia as a whole.
According to Yoong, even though Minardi offered him a seat in their race car, he still needed to seek out his own sponsors. “The life of a motor racing driver is you have to learn how to find your own sponsorship, because no one is going to do it for you,” he said. Due to financial difficulties, Yoong said he had very limited seat time in the car.
“I was a very unusual F1 driver, I didn’t have the same sort of usual days as the other guys. In those days, people were testing every week. We had no money, and the promise of testing evaporated very quickly. So, the whole year, I only did two days of testing. You’re only in the car, other in the race weekend, I was only in the race car for two days,” said Yoong.
On the impact of F1, Yoong said, “Formula 1 damaged my career in many ways. Because, we were always at the back and we didn’t had success. So, I tried to rebuild my career after that. I went to America; I went to Australia. Again, with no money, just jumping into cars and driving. Very much like a journey man sort of thing.”
He went on to say, “the whole Formula 1 thing was a lovely idea. But I think you can see it as a failed experiment. I mean, for putting Malaysia on the map, undoubtedly. As a marketing exercise, undoubtedly, fantastic. For building a motorsports business, I would say very negative.”
“We got a great world-class facility, but then they close down our other two tracks which were perfect. Batu Tiga and Pasir Gudang, fantastic tracks, but they’re gone. It never quite got to the critical mass where it would’ve just taken off. I think Malaysia got very close there in the 90s, it was just reaching that critical mass and Formula 1 came and it killed everything,” he contined.
“I still love motor racing, but I feel it’s too expensive and it’s too hard to get into. Having one track and trying to get days there, you can never make a business out of it, not a proper business,” ended Yoong.
When asked how has Malaysia’s motorsport scene transformed over the years, Yoong’s reply was as direct as they come. “You tell me, how has it changed? Come on, you tell me. There are a lot of new tracks, huh? Motorsports’ been growing, huh? Who’s winning locally? Oh, the same guys, huh? Wow,” he replied.
“Keifli [Othman], you know he started in the 90s as well, you know? Who else is out there? Tengku Djan, 90s. I remember when he was racing Proton, he did Proton the same, well, the year after I did it,” he added.
During the interview, Yoong also talked about his history with motorsports, which started at very young age due to this father, Hanifah Yoong. Back in the day, his father held the lease for the Batu Tiga circuit in Shah Alam from 1988 to 1998, and Yoong started out in the one-make Proton Saga racing series, which has a similar format to the Saga Cup organized by Malaysia Speed Festival (MSF) at Sepang today.
After leaving F1, Yoong set out to rebuild his career. In 2005, the A1 GP Malaysia team was formed and he was given the chance to become the main driver until 2008, with his best result being an overall fifth place finish in the inaugural 2005-2006 season.
Yoong also raced in the Audi R8 LMS Cup from 2012 to 2017, where he was crowned champion in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons. Currently, he is managing his own company – Axle Motorsport – which was founded to find upcoming talent via simulator racing; among them being Mior Muhammad Hafiz, who represented Malaysia at the FIA Motorsport Games in Italy last year.
With all said and done, what are your thoughts on the local motorsport scene? Do you agree with Yoong’s thoughts on the matter? What should be done to improve things and bring forth a new wave of talented Malaysian drivers? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
Comments
Yes, motorsport needs attention…….but the nation’s economy need more attention, e.g: business generation, job creation, improvement of employment, healthcare, education, welfare, etc…..
No point going racing, if the ppl of the nation not having enuf to eat. BTW, COVID19 needs to be taken care now.
We all knew our motorsport scene wasn’t doing well and his comments further cemented the fact. It’s a pity no big names came in to sponsor him and yes this sport needs a lot of financial backing. Looks like we’re left the the eSports segment to lift our country’s name. I can even recall any younger talented drivers apart from the ones Alex mentioned in the 90s and that’s how sad it is.
Agreed on the lack of track in malaysia for new talents to grow. F1 track is too costly for weekend track day training for motorsport enthusiast to use. For motorcycle to use f1 track requires a local club to organize for full day rental amounting thousands of rm. maybe sport ministry can propose a per-entry fees for weekend enthusiast to enter the track with more affordable rate
His take on motorsports failure only applies to 4 wheels. Did he have a look at 2 wheeler successes recently? Unlike his lucky break, we have riders in each of MotoGP categories and they are there based on merit unlike him. Their ups and downs didn’t cost us taxpayers money unlike his failures even with Hafizh he was not ashamed or deterred when he didn’t quite make it on MotoGP and went down one level. Motorsports should be cultivated not forced and our 2 wheeler program speaks for itself. I do agree with him that pushing F1 prematurely had stunted 4 wheeler racing but if he knew it was too big a challenge, why did he took the offer just to fail? Look how much different the career paths of his teammates; Alonso went on to be double world champion, Webber nearly became that on multiple occasions, while his own name got relegated to some backpages of F1 history. Easy to blame others for his failings but didn’t he get the same chances as these 2 other F1 eventually more famous names? What did he lack compared to both of them???
The only success story of motorsport is cub prix which until now including as young as 10 years old and more matured one go into GP. The cause? Money lorr..
Finland is different because their condition of road and terrain plus snow naturally polish their drivers’ skills.
We need more racing tracks with drag strips. North (Kedah), South and maybe one on the east side. Corporate / GLC can sponsor go kart teams at school and university level (hence cheaper sponsorship value but can inculcate racing and team spirit).