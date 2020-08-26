In Cars, International News, Koenigsegg / By Gerard Lye / 26 August 2020 3:40 pm / 3 comments

So, you’ve already laid your eyes on the rather exciting Koenigsegg Gemera, but there’s just one problem: is it really that spacious? Sure, the performance figures are amazing, but can the sporty, two-door, four-seater actually accommodate grown adults? Well, wonder no more, as the boss of the Swedish carmaker, Christian von Koenigsegg, is here to demonstrate just that.

In a walkthrough video posted on Koenigsegg’s official YouTube page, we’re introduced to four random men of varying heights, from as “short” as 196 cm to a towering 202 cm. These individuals then proceed to climb into the Gemera, and they appear to be seated in relative comfort, so there’s your answer.

The demonstration also showcased one of the Gemera’s party tricks, and that is its Autoskin electro-hydraulic system. This first appear on the Regera, and allows one to open the bonnets and doors of the car with just a push of a button on the key fob, which is great for showing off.

Of course, the video doesn’t stop there, as Christian then proceeds to talk a bit about his company’s latest creation, which was inspired by the Lotus Excel SE built from 1982 to 1992. Like the Gemera, the classic Lotus model was a two-door coupe that offered 2+2 seating, which Christian had fond childhood memories in.

The idea for the Gemera was conceptualised by the Koenigsegg boss almost 15 years ago, but at the time, he lacked access to the development tools and technologies to make that dream a reality. Of course, he did make it work in the end, because here we have a mid-engined sports car that can fit four, two-metre adults and four carry-on luggage sets – as you’ll see in the video -with ease, something unheard of in this form factor.

If that isn’t impress enough, the Gemera isn’t exactly barren on the inside either, as there are eight cupholders – half of them heated while the remaining four are cooled – as well as a rear-seat entertainment system.

For some fun trivia, the seats feature memory foam that was pioneered by the CC8S nearly 20 years ago, and the ones at the front are made from carbon-fibre with integrated seatbelts. Thankfully the seats’ hollow monocoque is manufactured using the same Aircore technology as the wheels, making them incredibly light: each one weighs under 20 kg.

We can’t talk about the Gemera without mentioning its powertrain, which at its core is the Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG) engine. The 2.0 litre unit that features the company’s Freevalve camless technology, two turbochargers, dry sump lubrication, flex fuel-capability, an 8,500 rpm redline and weighs just 70 kg.

On its own, the TFG makes 600 PS (590 hp) at 7,500 rpm, while peak torque is 600 Nm from 2,000 to 7,000 rpm. This is mounted midship, with drive going to the front wheels via Koenigsegg’s Direct Drive (KDD) transmission and a propshaft. The single-gear KDD features the company’s HydraCoup (hydraulic coupling) technology for a direct link from the engine to the front axle, and is paired with an electric motor that is rated at 400 PS (395 hp) and 500 Nm.

Adding to these bits are a pair of electric motors at the rear – one wheel apiece – with each one providing 500 PS (493 hp) and 1,000 Nm. All in, the Gemera has a total output of 1,700 PS (1,677 hp or 1.27 MW) and 3,500 Nm of torque, or 1,100 PS (1,085 hp) when only the electric motors are at work, drawing power from an 800-volt, 16.6-kWh battery mounted under the front seats.

Performance-wise, the Koenigsegg family car will get from zero to 100 km/h time in just 1.9 seconds, while a sprint from a dead stop to 400 km/h comes at a “record matching pace,” the company says. On electric power alone, the battery provides a range of up to 50 km, while with just the internal combustion engine, it goes up to 950 km – the total range is 1,000 km.

Unfortunately, only 300 units of the Gemera will be built for the entire world, so it’s very unlikely we’ll get to see one in person, or even own one given the high price tag that is said to be in the region of 1.7 million euros (RM8.38 million). However, if you do, it’s quite an engineering feat to behold, don’t you think?

GALLERY: Koenigsegg Gemera