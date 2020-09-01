In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 September 2020 4:15 pm / 0 comments

To be produced in a very limited run of only 10 units is the 2020 Aprilia Tuono V4 X, priced at 35,000 euro (RM173,762). The bad news is the entire production run of the Tuono X has been spoken for.

Designed for track use only, the Tuono V4 X sports the MotoGP inspired wings on the front fairing, with carbon-fibre bodywork used throughout. Like the Aprilia RSV4 X, priced at 39,000 euro (RM193,620), the Tuono V4 X takes Aprilia’s MotoGP technology and distills it into a “production” package, and we use that word loosely.

Lightweight magnesium Marchesini wheels shod in racing slicks confine the Tuono V4 X to closed circuit duty and a host of billet aluminium bits shaves weight. These include the clutch and brake levers, along with the crankcase guard, footrests and fuel cap, bringing the dry weight to 166 kg.

Taking the 1,107 cc V-four of the RSV4 1100 Factory, fitted with a race use only titanium Akrapovic exhaust system, the Tuono V4 X makes 217 hp, compared to the 208 hp of the Ducati Streetfighter V4. To put things in perspective, 217 hp is only 8 hp less than the 225 hp RSV4 X.

Ohlins provides the semi-electronic suspension and a quick shifter is fitted as standard. Brembo GP4-MS callipers are used, clamping Brembo T-Drive discs on the front wheel and combined with a 19×16 mm Brembo master cylinder.