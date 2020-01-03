In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 January 2020 1:55 pm / 2 comments

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Aprilia RSV4 superbike as well as seven championship wins in the World Superbike Championship (WSBK), Aprilia issued the limited edition Aprilia RSV4 X. Only 10 units were made and all were sold immediately at a price of 39,900 euro (RM183k) but one unit made its way to Malaysia.

After announcement of the RSV4 X and its sale in March 2019, one RSV4 X made its way into the hands of former World Champion Max Biaggi. Biaggi will be testing the RSV4 X at Sepang International Circuit this weekend and is the first appearance of this limited edition race replica in Asia.

Based on the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory which is priced at RM159,900 in Malaysia, the RSV4 X is lighter and more powerful. This was done by Aprilia Racing through its Factory Works programme and is intended for track use only.

The original 1,100 cc V-four from the RSV4 is brought up to race spec and comes with different intake camshaft, valve return springs and caps, as well as revised cam profile. A Sprint filter is used in the optimised intake tract while the exhaust is a titanium and carbon-fibre unit from Akrapovic, for racing purposes only.

As a result, the RSV4 X produces 225 hp with a claimed weight of only 165 kg. The weight reduction comes from the use of lighter materials such as carbon-fibre and aluminium in the fairing, wheel guards, brake ducts and intake with magnesium wheels from Marchesini.

Of special note on the RSV4 X, Aprilia says it is the first production motorcycle in the world with neutral sitting below first gear, which it calls Aprilia No Neutral. The brakes are also racing-only units, the Brembo GP4-MS.