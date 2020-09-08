In Aston Martin, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 September 2020 10:01 am / 3 comments

The Aston Martin Rapide AMR first broke cover back in 2018 as a limited-edition model, with just 210 units being made for the entire world. Thanks to a number of mechanical and aesthetic improvements, the AMR version of the four-door sports sedan represents a significant step up from a regular Rapide.

Despite its rarity, Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur has managed to bring in two units of the Rapide AMR, which are available for purchase at RM1.1 million excluding duties and taxes. The two cars aren’t identical though, as they are being offered in Standard and Signature schemes, which we’ll get to in a second.

At the heart of the Rapide AMR is the brand’s ubiquitous 6.0 litre naturally-aspirated V12, which receives larger inlet manifolds with tuned length dual inlet runners from the Vantage GT12, as well as a new exhaust system with quad tips to make it more audible. The end result is 603 PS and 630 Nm of torque, which is directed to the rear wheels via a recalibrated eight-speed Touchtronic III automatic gearbox.

To cope with the added grunt – 45 PS and 10 Nm more than a Rapide S – the AMR model gets carbon ceramic brakes that also help reduce unsprung mass. This is a first for the Rapide, and sees the use of 400-mm discs at the front with six-piston calipers, while the rear is fitted with 360-mm discs and four-piston calipers.

Another first for the Rapide are the 21-inch wheels that aid in cooling the massive brakes, along with modified brake ducts and dust shields adapted from the Vanquish S. The beefier brakes and fancy wheels are joined by a 10 mm lower ride height compared to the Rapide S, and while the three-stage adaptive dampers have been retained, they have been tweaked for better dynamics.

To make the the Rapide AMR stand out from a regular model, the slatted insert for the front grille has been replaced with a detailed mesh unit instead. A more obvious cue are the Zagato-inspired, circular daytime running lights in the lower apron, while various aerodynamic components like the splitter, sills, rear diffuser, ventilated bonnet and boot lid lip spoiler are all made of carbon-fibre.

As mentioned earlier, the Rapide AMR will be available in Standard and Signature schemes, with the former consisting of an Onyx Black primary colour that is contrasted by AMR Lime accents on the splitter, sills and rear diffuser. For a more definitive AMR look, there’s the Signature scheme, which matches Stirling Green paint with Lime accents and stripe.

The theme is reflected on the interior as well, with AMR Lime welting and stitching applied to the Alcantara-trimmed seats. A full-length carbon-fibre centre console also accompanies each car, along with a unique AMR inspection plaque, plenty of AMR branding, carbon sill plaques and a steering wheel taken from the One-77.