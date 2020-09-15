In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 September 2020 12:53 pm / 0 comments

An SMS notification from Boon Siew Honda Malaysia seems to indicate the 2020 Honda ADV150 scooter will be coming to Malaysia, and fairly soon. While no real details have been made public, the SMS update says the ADV150 is confirmed as coming to Malaysian shores.

As can be expected, no price numbers were provided, but we would hazard a guess at around the RM14,000 point. This is based on previous experience with the Honda Super Cub and Monkey, which were both priced at that level.

This compares against pricing for the ADV150 in Indonesia where it goes for 33.5 million rupiah (RM9,332) while the ABS-equipped version is priced at 36.5 million rupiah (RM10,168). In the Philippines, the ADV150 was launched in January 2020 and retails for PHP 149,000 (RM12,750).

The ADV150 is powered by a 149.3 cc, single-cylinder SOHC mill, producing 14.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with Idling Stop. Similar to the Honda PCX150, the ADV150 uses a CVT gearbox and belt final drive to get power to the ground.

Suspension is done with 31 mm diameter Showa telescopic forks in front and twin Showa shock absorbers at the back, with 130 mm and 120 mm of travel, front and rear respectively. Braking uses a single 240 mm hydraulic brake disc on the 14-inch front wheel while the rear 13-inch wheel has a mechanical drum brake.