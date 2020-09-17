In Bentley, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 17 September 2020 2:27 pm / 0 comments

Bentley has taken the veils off its latest creation, the Continental GT Mulliner coupé. This comes a little over a month after the Crewe automaker released the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible – the coupé will make its public debut at the Salon Privé on September 22, right alongside the Mulliner Bacalar.

Like its droptop counterpart, the coupé also seeks to offer customers a far more diverse range of customisation. Standard kit include the new Mulliner ‘Double Diamond’ matrix grille with black and silver inserts, matching intake vents, satin silver side mirror caps with welcome lamps, and illuminated outer door sills with the Mulliner script.

It rides on bespoke 22-inch Mulliner wheels with a painted and polished finish, whereas the centre badge is self-levelling, ensuring that the “B” is upright at all times.

Inside, this Mulliner specimen is offered with eight different three-colour themes. The Mulliner Driving Specification is fitted as standard, featuring the exquisite “diamond in diamond” quilt pattern on the seats, door trims, and rear quarter panels.

Bentley says this level of craftmanship requires nearly 400,000 stitches to achieve the desired quality of quilt, with each diamond containing precisely 712 individual stitches. Developing this embroidery process alone took 18 months.

Extras include embroidered Mulliner logos on the seats, leather headlining, diamond milled centre console, Grand Black walnut veneer (one of 88 available veneer options) with chrome overlays, and a unique Breitling clock with a brushed-metal finish. This clock face is also digitally rendered on the instrument cluster.

Powertrain options are the same as the Convertible. Customers get to choose between the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 or the 6.0 litre twin-turbo W12 petrol. The smaller unit makes 550 hp and 770 Nm of torque, which is good for a century sprint time of 4.1 seconds and 318 km/h top speed.

The crown jewel W12 mill produces 635 hp and 900 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. The top speed is 333 km/h. Standard on the car is the Bentley Dynamic Ride, which is a 48-volt electric active anti-roll technology that improves stability when cornering and better comfort while cruising.

Bentley will be taking orders for both the Coupé and Convertible in October, with first deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2021. Customers will receive their keys in a bespoke, Mulliner-branded and handcrafted presentation box containing individual leather pouches that match the three-colour interior configuration of their cars. Fancy, no?