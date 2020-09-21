In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 September 2020 11:14 pm / 0 comments

A sudden release of a two-round fixture on September 4 for the 2020 Malaysian Superbike Championship (MSBK) has led to teams scrambling to prepare race bikes ahead of the first round. With the first round taking place on the weekend of 25 to 27 September, Team Hiap Aik Suzuki Racing held a team reveal beforehand, displaying its 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000s in 100th Anniversary Edition livery.

Having been competing in MSBK for the last five years, Hiap Aik Suzuki Racing riders Tee Wee Jin (#7) and Khoo Chee Yen (#66) have built up a depth of racing knowledge that they hope will give them an advantage for this year’s shortened racing season. “We have been racing as a team for five years and we have been steadily improving. We hope this will help us for our racing effort this year,” said Khoo, who is known to friends and family as “C.Y.” and finished third in the championship last year.

Meanwhile, the other half of the team, Tee, or as he prefers to be known, “Jin”, is confident of his level of fitness for the upcoming race. Hoping to build on last year’s finish of sixth position in the 2019 championship, cut short due to injury, Jin prefers to ease into the 2020 season and take things a step at a time.

For 2020, Hiap Aik Suzuki Racing is receiving sponsorship from lubricant partner Mobilub Trading and will be using Mobil1 Racing in its GSX-R1000s. Long time sponsors Shark (helmets) and Furygan (racing suits) continue their partnership with Hiap Aik Suzuki Racing, as does battery supplier Unibatt.