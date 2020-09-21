In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 September 2020 4:22 pm / 1 comment

Makers of some of the world’s loveliest motorcycles and survivor of numerous brushes with financial instability, MV Agusta, has teamed up with China’s QianJiang Motor for a distribution and sales partnership in the China market. Previously in partnership with Fekon, MV Agusta sees this alliance as a long-term move in plans to distribute its motorcycles in the Middle Kingdom, reports visordown.com.

The QianJiang name will be familiar to many as one of China’s largest motorcycle makers, located in Winling, Zhejiang province and owner of Italian brand Benelli. The distribution agreement will see QianJiang take over seven brand-name stores in China and plans are being made to open 21 stores in the next 12 months.

“I am thrilled about this agreement with QianJiang for the second phase of our expansion into the Chinese market. It is a very ambitious long term partnership that will make MV Agusta the number one Italian premium motorcycle brand in China in the next 5 years,” said Timur Sardarov, MV Agusta’s chief executive officer.

The marketing partnership lends credence to rumours that Benelli’s upcoming four-cylinder model is based on a previous generation MV Agusta engine used in the Brutale 1000. “We thank MV Agusta for choosing to establish a new strategic partnership with us. MV Agusta is a world-famous brand with a long history, and also an old friend and close partner of Qianjiang Motorcycle,” Dongshao Guo, general manager of QianJiang was quoted as saying.