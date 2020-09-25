In Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 September 2020 10:41 am / 0 comments

In a contribution to the global fight against HIV/AIDS, 100 USD (RM416) from the purchase of every Vespa Primavera [RED], priced at RM19,500 in Malaysia, will go to the [RED] fund. [RED], which began in 2006, provides each recipient of aid 500 days of HIV/AIDS medication.

Based on the standard model Primavera S 150, the Primavera [RED] is finished in a striking shade of red with the [RED] logo on the front cowl. Additionally, a nubuck leather seat finished in a matching shade of red and similar to the unit used on the Vespa 946, is installed to set the Primavera [RED] apart from the standard model.

Carrying a 155 cc air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder I-Get engine with three-valves, the Primavera [RED] gets 12.7 hp at 7,750 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The Primavera [RED] use a CVT transmission and belt final drive to the rear wheel, as is customary for scooters.

Front suspension is a swing arm with single shock absorber while the rear end is held up with a single shock absorber that has four preload positions. Braking uses a hydraulic calliper clamping a 200 mm disc while the rear brake is a mechanical drum, with the Primavera [RED] rolling on 12-inch wheels, painted red to match the body colour with a white pinstripe.

Fuel is carried in a 7-litre tank and seat height is set at 790 mm. Weight for the Primavera [RED] is claimed to be 117 kg and it has a claimed top speed of 95 km/h. The base model Vespa Sprint S 150 retails in Malaysia at RM16,900 while the Primavera S 150 Special Edition is priced at RM18,300.