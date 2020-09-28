In Cars, Concept Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 September 2020 10:21 am / 1 comment

After some teasing, Honda has revealed the new SUV e:concept at the Beijing Motor Show, which previews the brand’s first electric vehicle to be introduced in China. The Japanese carmaker wasn’t specific on when customers there will actually be able to buy one, but has said that it “will be mass-produced as soon as possible.”

The concept is certainly quite striking to look at, with angular cues seen near the lower intake, while the covered-up upper grille only sports the Honda logo. These are complemented by slim LED headlamps, which are linked by a thin light strip.

Along the sides, the we find strong haunches wrapping the massive 21-inch wheels, along with the EV’s charging ports and strongly defined creases. This being a concept, Honda also fitted two upward-swinging doors for some visual drama as well. Details about the concept’s powertrain were not provided at the time, although it looks like both AC and DC fast charging will be supported, based on the shot of the car’s exposed charging ports.

Moving towards the rear, the setup of the taillights mimic what you find upfront, with sleek taillights that are also linked by a light bar. Further below that, there’s a recessed multi-slat element that spans the width of the bumper, with black trim to frame it. While not definitive, the overall shape of the concept does bear a passing resemblance to the next-generation HR-V that was sighted in prototype form recently, albeit with a less shapely front-end.

Honda says the interior of the SUV e:concept was designed by Honda China’s young designer team, and it’s a rather futuristic place to be. Ambient lighting is abundant inside the minimalistic cabin, along with a rectangular-shaped steering wheel and seating for four people.

The main highlight here is the large, portrait-format touchscreen that “flows” from the centre stack to the rotary gear selector on the floating centre console. This is powered by the next-generation Honda Connect infotainment system, which the company says features an AI assistant interface, smartphone link, wireless updates and a host of connected features like in-car shopping and telematic capabilities.

Another technology showcased here is the company’s next-generation Honda Sensing suite, supported by the company’s omnidirectional ADAS (advanced driver-assistive systems). Honda says the system offers improved recognition, prediction and decision-making performance, with new hardware to enable these enhancements.

Measures include widening the front camera angle and adopting 360-degree radar, allowing the system to detect vehicle peripheral environment more accurately. Self-parking and hands-free driving are also shown in the company’s introductory video for the concept, but how much of this makes its way to the production car remains to be seen. The company confirmed it is planning to begin demonstration testing of its omnidirectional ADAS in China before the end of this year.