2 October 2020

It looks like Lamborghini has gone completely bonkers again, as its Squadra Corse racing division has teased this roofless model on social media. The company didn’t provide much in the way of details, with only the caption attenzione macchina veloce aperta, which translates to “attention fast machine open,” accompanying the photo you see here.

Those words are what you’ll find printed on the car’s livery, and if that looks familiar, it’s the same one used on the Essenza SCV12 prior to its debut. This leads us to believe that we’re looking at is said track car, but with the roof chopped off, along with the windshield and door windows.

Aside from the obvious differences from the SCV12, the mysterious new Lamborghini also appears to have a reworked rear-end, with a more subdued rear wing and exhaust tips that are positioned higher up. If this is indeed a roofless version of the SCV12, expect Lamborghini’s most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine to be linked to the latter, delivering 830 PS (819 hp).

Of course, this won’t be the first time Lamborghini had a crack at making a speedster, as there was the Gallardo-based Concept S that made its debut 2005 as well as the Aventador J in 2012. We’ll only know more when the Italian carmaker decides its time to provide more information.