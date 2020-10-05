In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 5 October 2020 12:09 pm / 4 comments

October is set to be a busy month for the automotive industry, with many high-profile car launches happening in the next few weeks. Well, it looks like the Mitsubishi Xpander – seen here undergoing a commercial shoot – is also gearing up for its Malaysian debut soon.

The two units were spotted by reader Sutesh R. in Heritage Row, Kuala Lumpur. Both had dark window tinting, but were otherwise free from camouflage. For the uninitiated, the Xpander is a seven-seater crossover that is locally-assembled at a new production facility in Pekan, Pahang.

According to Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia CEO, Tomoyuki Shinnishi, the Xpander is localised to meet the demands of Malaysian customers. “It will be priced competitively to cater for families and adventure-seekers who are looking for a more comfortable and practical seven-seater to make their journeys a more pleasant one,” he said.

Power comes from a 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. A four-speed automatic is standard, sending drive to the front wheels. The kit list also includes Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, black leather interior, and 16-inch dual-tone alloys shod with Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Early last month, MMM put the Xpander on display at the centre court of Mid Valley Megamall, but it merely showcased the lower half of the vehicle. Now that the crossover is getting some fun in the sun, expect it to be launched very soon. If you’re keen, you can also register your interest on MMM’s official webpage, here.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander facelift preview at Mid Valley Megamall