In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / 10 October 2020 12:04 pm / 0 comments

The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) report of the Proton X50 released yesterday revealed more than just the new model’s crash worthiness. It also gave us a look at the X50 Standard variant, which is a first since all media and public previews so far have only featured the Flagship version.

Here we can see how the X50 looks in its base form, with smaller 17-inch wheels and silver brake callipers (the Premium and Flagship get dual-tone 18-inch alloys with red callipers). We’ve also been informed earlier that both the Standard and Executive variants will wear Giti tyres instead of Continental on the Premium and Flagship, matching what’s offered on the X70.

Also missing are the roof rails, TGDi badging and front LED fog lamps, though at least the last item appears to have fully flush housings (no blank plates that scream kosong car). The roof is also body-coloured here, as the dual-tone look is reserved for the Flagship.

The rest of the vehicle looks identical to the Flagship we’ve seen – the LED headlights, gloss black front grille with red highlights, sporty lower apron, rear spoiler, rear wiper and quad tailpipes (you can even tell that they are real pipes as they vibrate upon impact) are all here. The Standard even has gloss black B- and C- pillars instead of cheap-looking body-coloured pillars. Great!

Meanwhile, the interior shots also show the Standard’s fabric seats, as well as the smaller 8-inch touchscreen display, all-black dashboard and beige headlining shared with the Executive variant (the Premium and Flagship get a larger 10-inch screen, black and red interior and sportier black headlining). See our full breakdown of the four X50 variants here.

Apart from showing the Standard variant, the ASEAN NCAP report also revealed that the Proton X50 is intended for the Thai market too. This confirms that Proton had informed the independent body of its intent to export the B-segment SUV to Thailand sometime down the line.

