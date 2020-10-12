In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 October 2020 6:20 pm / 0 comments

If the introduction of the new 2020 Audi Q5 made your pre-facelift Q5 look old, well, perhaps a little upgrade from ABT Sportsline will help. This particular variant is the 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid variant, equipped with the tuning firm’s widebody aero package.

This includes the new front lip, door strip attachments, rear lip, twin 102-mm carbon exhaust exits, and fender extensions. A roof spoiler is optional, as are the 22-inch diamond-finished alloy wheels. You could do without the former – just saying. It’s also equipped with welcome lights and carbon-fibre interior trimmings.

Powering the car is a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that’s augmented with an electric motor to produce a combined system output of 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Customers opting for the ABT Power pack will see this figure raised to 425 hp at 5,200 to 6,000 rpm and 550 Nm of torque at 2,400 to 4,600 rpm. A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels.

With these upgrades, the ABT-tuned Q5 PHEV will do the century sprint in five seconds flat, or 0.3 seconds quicker than stock. Top speed remains unchanged at 239 km/h. The onboard 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides approximately 40 km of pure electric driving range, so there are no changes there.