13 October 2020

Ever wondered what the Mercedes-Benz EQC would look like if it was transformed into an off-roading machine? Neither did we, but the German carmaker has done just that, so say hello to the EQC 4×4², a one-off creation which the company says demonstrates “that love of adventure can be combined with lifestyle and sustainability.”

Powering the EQC 4×4² is the same dual-motor setup used for the EQC 400 4Matic, with outputs of 408 PS (402 hp) and 760 Nm of torque. This propels a body that rides 293 mm high of the ground, which is twice that of a regular EQC (140 mm), and 58 mm more than a G-Class.

The taller ride height is made possible by the conversion to portal axles, which is something also used for the production G 500 4×4² and E 400 All-Terrain 4×4² study. With portal axles, the wheels are not at the height of the axle centre, but are instead situated much lower down on the axle hubs owing to the portal gears, unlike conventional axles.

This setup is attached to the same body mounting points as the EQC’s standard suspension, and brings with it an increased fording depth of 400 mm compared to 250 mm. The approach and departure angles are also increased to 31.8 degrees at the front (from 20.6 degrees) and 33 degrees at the rear (from 20 degrees).

Both figures exceed that of the G-Class (28 degrees), while the EQC 4×4² also has a greater breakover angle of 24.2 degrees compared to the standard EQC’s 11.6 degrees. Further modifications include a wider track thanks to 285/50 profile tyres applied to 20-inch wheels, which are emphasised by black wheel arch flares that increase the overall width by 200 mm.

The EQC 4×4² also sports a more powerful Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), which has been composed specifically for it and uses the headlamps as external speakers for this purpose. Mercedes-Benz says the reason for this is because its engineers have “made creative use of the available installation space in the headlamp housings, giving birth to the “lampspeaker.”

For now, the off-roader remains a case study project, with no confirmation if it will be put into actual production. However, it’s safe to say that the engineering knowledge gained from it could be used for upcoming models in the company’s G sub-brand, which will see a fully-electric version of the G-Class in the future.