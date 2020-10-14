In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 14 October 2020 5:04 pm / 0 comments

With the conditional movement control order (CMCO) back in place for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor for 14 days starting today, Express Rail Link (ERL) will continue to operate the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit as a combined service with reduced frequency from this Saturday (Oct 17) to Nov 1.

Note that travellers who are flying through KLIA and KLIA2 during the CMCO period are required to obtain permission to travel interstate from a police station prior to the flight. Those travelling on business or work purposes to/from the airports need to show a staff pass and a confirmation letter from their employer if requested by the police.

Other points to note are there will be no train services before 6 am and after the last train departure at 11:10 pm. The journey time between KL Sentral and KLIA will be 35 minutes, or 39 minutes for KLIA2. At KL Sentral, all departures and arrivals will be through the KLIA Transit Station, and ticket counters will close 10 minutes before the last train departure.

Passengers must comply with public transport standard operating procedures (SOP), wear face masks and practise good personal hygiene and social distancing whenever possible.