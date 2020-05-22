In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 22 May 2020 11:34 am / 0 comments

Express Rail Link (ERL) will be revising its KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit train schedule for the remainder of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period to suit current passenger loads. Announced on May 10, the CMCO will be in place till June 9.

Effective tomorrow, May 23, the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit from KL Sentral to KLIA/KLIA2 (and back) will be operated as a combined service from 6am to 11.10pm every day, and the intervals are in the notice above.

ERL says that the schedule will be reviewed periodically and adjusted accordingly to suit growing passenger ridership. A new schedule will be published prior to implementation, after consultation with and approval from the relevant authorities, the company said in a statement.

All passengers must undergo body temperature checks before being allowed in the train station, and those with temperature of 37.5 degrees or higher will be denied entry. Also, all passengers are required to wear a mask at all times. Social distancing measures have been put in place at the platform and on trains, and hand sanitisers are available at ticket counters. Riders are encouraged to use contactless payment over cash.