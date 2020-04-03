In Local News, Public Transport / By Jonathan Lee / 3 April 2020 12:43 pm / 0 comments

The government’s movement control order is continuing to affect businesses nationwide, as Express Rail Link (ERL) has announced that it will be temporarily suspending all KLIA Express and KLIA Transit services from tomorrow until after the order lifts on April 15.

According to The Star, the suspension follows a very low level of ridership over the past eight days, with the company stating that the coronavirus pandemic has halted virtually all air travel, resulting in a very low number of travellers and commuters during the order period.

As such, ERL will shutter its services after consulting the relevant authorities. The company has also suspended online ticketing for travels until April 14, with only travel dates from the following day onwards being selectable for purchase through the official website and the smartphone app.

Alternative travel options to KLIA Express and Transit

Passengers were advised to make alternative arrangements for transportation during this period, and ERL also confirmed that refunds for unused tickets can be made through the customer enquiry email.

Before suspending services altogether, ERL revised its schedules twice during the order. Originally, KLIA Express and KLIA Transit ran as a combined service in 30-minute intervals from 4:30 am to 1:00 am, but on March 25, the hours were shortened to 6:00 am to 10:00 am and 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.