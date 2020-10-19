In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 19 October 2020 6:34 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced that subsequent to one of its employees having tested positive for Covid-19 on October 14, a further 49 other cases at the automaker have now been detected. All are employees from the engineering division in Shah Alam, and have been reported to the authorities.

As of now, the company has requested all non-essential personnel working within the Shah Alam facility to work from home as a precautionary measure. The company reiterated that it will “continue to strictly follow all guidelines and procedures as it has been doing from the start of the pandemic.”

It reassured customers that the Centre of Service Excellence (COSE) and showroom at its Shah Alam facility undergoes disinfection hourly, and all customer facing personnel follow a rigorous procedure to ensure safety protocols are adhered to.

Proton added that it has been adhering to official protocols and is continuing its efforts with more stringent actions to ensure prevention of further spread. It said that contact tracing is ongoing and a Covid-19 team is monitoring the situation very closely.