In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 22 October 2020 12:45 pm / 1 comment

With European deliveries of the Volkswagen ID.3 already underway, the Wolfsburg automaker has announced that the MEB-based all-electric car has achieved five stars in the Euro NCAP crash safety test.

The five-door hatch scored a protection level of 87% for drivers and passengers, or a total of 33.3 out of a possible 38 points. Protection level for children is marginally higher at 89% – it got full marks for frontal and lateral impact in the test, particularly for six- and 10-year old children that are buckled into a child restraint systems.

The car’s safety systems were also tested. In the case of the ID.3, all variants get AEB with pedestrians and cyclists detection, as well as lane keep assist as standard. Euro NCAP gave it a score of 14.2 points (out of 16), or equivalent to 88%. Note that the ID.3 has a kerb weight of 1,857 kg.

To recap, the ID.3 is available with three battery sizes, starting from 45 kWh to 58 kWh and 77 kWh. They offer a range of 330 km, 420 km and 550 km respectively, based on the WLTP test cycle. Drive is provided by a rear-mounted electric motor, generating 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. It does the 0-60 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds (the MINI Cooper SE does it in 3.9 seconds), and tops out at 160 km/h.

Those wanting more performance can hold out for a little while. Apparently, Volkswagen has plans to introduce the ID.3 R, but this is subject to market demand. If such a car were to be made, expect it to be ready by 2024. Watch the crash test video, below.

