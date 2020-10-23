In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 23 October 2020 12:56 pm / 3 comments

We’ve seen a fair bit of the Proton X50 by now, but here’s the soon-to-be-launched SUV in a slightly different light. A stylish SUV’s natural habitat is in the city, and in this new teaser video we get to see the X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship zooming around KL. There are brief day and night shots of the car in action, as well as snippets of the media preview at Sepang.

While the previous teaser video focused on design, this episode is titled Powerful Performance, with captions mentioning the 1.5 TGDi engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with manual mode. The turbo engine in question is the Flagship’s direct injection unit with 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. 0-100 km/h is done in 7.9 seconds.

The other three variants – Standard, Executive and Premium – get a port injection version of the mill with 150 PS at 5,500 rpm and 226 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. All X50s get a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission as used in the CKD X70.

Speaking of the media preview at Sepang, two-time Sepang 1000 km Endurance Race champion Farique Hairuman was on duty at the event, and was all praises for the X50’s handling. By the way, the Proton has been made to ride softer than the Geely Binyue, which suspension was deemed too stiff for Malaysian road conditions. There have been changes to the front anti-roll bar, spring rates, bushings, tyre selection, dampers and electronic power steering.

Available equipment include LED headlamps, automatic air-con with second-row vents, an eight- or 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with GKUI 19, fabric or leather seats, electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, 17- or 18-inch wheels, and a powered driver’s seat.

On the safety front, the five-star ASEAN NCAP-rated car comes with four airbags, stability control and hill start assist on the Standard. It’s six airbags from the Executive onwards, but only the Flagship gets Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features including AEB with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring with door opening warning. There’s also a parking assist system with auto parallel and perpendicular parking.

Find out all you need to know about the X50 in our info hub. The official launch is on October 27.

