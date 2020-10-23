In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 October 2020 2:07 pm / 0 comments

It looks like BMW’s most powerful SUV will take shape in the form of the X8 M. As a matter of fact, it will be the most powerful series production BMW model to date, and it’s expected to be unveiled in late 2021, Autocar reports.

Technical details of the X8 M – internally dubbed Project Rockstar – remain unknown for now, but early reports suggest that it will be powered by the existing 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that is augmented with a powerful electric motor.

Insiders claim that the motor is capable of providing over 200 additional horsepower, bringing the total system output to around 760 PS, and perhaps over 1,000 Nm of torque. A lithium-ion battery pack will also enable all-electric drive, and the SUV’s xDrive all-wheel drive system could offer on-demand rear-wheel drive when required, too.

It’s unclear if BMW will introduce a non-electrified version of the X8 M with reduced power and, crucially, weight. It seems unlikely at this point, but one thing is for sure, the X8 M will not come cheap. It’s expected to cost over US$100,000 (RM415k), with the vanilla X8 starting from at least US$80,000 (RM332k).

Design-wise, expect the X8 M to get the customary M treatment, which include M exterior and interior styling, lower ride height, adjustable suspension, and a luxurious cabin that is said to rival even that of the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

