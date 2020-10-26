In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2020 2:39 pm / 0 comments

Malaysian-owned brand Aveta Global Marketing is set to release another budget-market underbone motorcycle, possibly this November. Pricing is not determined as yet pending government approval but sources close to Aveta say it is likely “to be around RM3,000.”

In keeping with the budget-conscious side of things, the engine of the upcoming Aveta kapchai model looks to be a 110 cc air-cooled unit, probably putting out around seven or eight horsepower which would be typical of power plants in this class. A four-speed centrifugal clutch gear box and chain drive gets power to the ground.

On the right side engine casing is a plate saying “Made in Malaysia” with a housing for an electric starter on the left and it is assumed fuelling is by carburettor, making this engine Euro 3 compliant. However, we are unable to determine the extent of the meaning of the words, “Made in Malaysia” and whether it encompasses the whole bike and a percentage of local content.

For the photos paultan.org managed to obtain, the new Aveta comes with a split rider and passenger seat, which would make it easy to customise, say, by adding a large delivery box. The wheels are 17-inch spoked items, using standard size tyres and braking is with mechanical drum brakes front and back.

While no photos show the front end of the bike, it would be safe to assume front suspension is with conventional telescopic forks while the rear is held up by preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers. A round plastic clad binnacle houses the single headlight while the instrument panel is an analogue affair showing an indicated 120 km/h top speed – closer to 90 km/h would probably be more realistic, with odometer and various warning lights.