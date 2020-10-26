In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 26 October 2020 2:38 pm / 0 comments

Prasarana has announced that all rail services under Rapid Rail – MRT, LRT and Monorail – as well as Rapid KL and MRT feeder buses, will have reduced frequency from today until the end of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) imposed on Selangor, KL and Putrajaya. The current CMCO runs till October 27, pending an extension.

This was announced by Prasarana group COO Datin Hjh Norlia Noah yesterday. She said that the public transport operator has received the green light from the transport ministry to balance train frequency with passenger demand following a big drop in ridership due to the CMCO. She added that the rail services will still operate from 6am to midnight, and only the frequency will be reduced.

“However, this frequency serves as just a guide. Operation of all rail lines are closely monitored by the operations control centre, which has the authority to deploy more trains if needed,” she said.

There will also be reduced frequency for buses. “Based on our data, the trend shows a reduction in total passengers including during peak hours. Ridership during non peak hours are constant, but very low. Therefore, Rapid Bus services will follow the weekend schedule, which has 20% less trips compared to a working day,” she added.

Best to check on your bus ride in real time on Moovit or Google Maps.