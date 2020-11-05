In Cars, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 5 November 2020 11:50 am / 0 comments

More details regarding the newly-launched Volkswagen Golf Variant and Alltrack models have been released. In Europe, the pair will be available with a range of highly efficient engines, starting with the 1.0 eTSI mild-hybrid powertrain.

This three-cylinder engine is augmented with the automaker’s 48-volt MHEV system, offering a combined system output of 110 PS. Power is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG), and the combined fuel consumption is rated at 4.5 to 4.3 litres per 100 km.

Launched alongside the eTSI mill is a 2.0 litre TDI engine that’s available in two tunes. The oil burner offers either 115 PS/300 Nm or 150 PS/360 Nm, both featuring twin dosing tech (it employs two SCR catalytic converters to reduce nitric oxide emissions). A six-speed manual is standard. Apparently, all three variants have a theoretical range of up to 1,220 km on a single tank of fuel.

Volkswagen will introduce several more engines in the near future. The non-hybrid range comprises a 1.0 litre TSI with 90 PS, and a 1.5 litre TSI with either 130 PS or 150 PS. Mild-hybrid offerings will include a 1.5 litre eTSI powertrain with 130 PS or 150 PS, as well as a 200-PS 2.0 litre TDI unit. This hot turbodiesel is the standard powertrain for the Golf Alltrack, and gets the seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

The existing Trendline, Comfortline and Highline trim levels have been replaced with Golf, Life and Style lines, while the sportier R-Line variant remains unchanged. Models with less than 150 PS will get a torsion beam rear axle as standard, whereas more powerful derivatives will get a more sophisticated multi-link setup with unique track and camber values. All models get lightened McPherson struts up front.

There is also two different steering systems for the Golf Variant. The standard version utilises a linear ratio but has been tuned to provide a more direct feedback. The steering angle has been reduced, too. Customers can upgrade to the progressive steering (standard on the R-Line), offering a more focused on-centre ratio. The lock-to-lock requires just two full turns. Adaptive chassis control is optional.

For equipment, both the Golf Variant and Golf Alltrack get fully digital instrument cluster (Digital Cockpit Pro), 10-inch Discover Media touchscreen display with We Connect and We Connect Plus online services, a new multifunction steering wheel, Air Care Climatronic air-con system, comfort seats, and full LED headlights and tail lights. A large, tilting panoramic roof is optional.

Safety-wise, they both get lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking with city emergency braking system and pedestrian detection, the new oncoming vehicle braking when turning function, driver alert system, electronic differential lock XDS, and the Car2X local warning system as standard.

