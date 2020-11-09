In Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 9 November 2020 6:14 pm / 0 comments

The 10 finalists for this year’s edition of the annual Car of the Year Japan awards have been named. The selection has been whittled down from an initial 33 nominations, and the contenders will advance to the final round of evaluation at the end of this month at the Sodegaura Forest Raceway in Chiba Prefecture.

The final field will see five homegrown models taking on five Continental offerings for the coveted COTY gong. The 2020-2021 finalists are the:

Votes to decide the winner will be cast by a 60-member judging panel, with the results set to be announced on December 7 in an online broadcast of the awards ceremony. Last year’s winner was the Toyota RAV4.